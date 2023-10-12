Sheffield Houses: £30,000 three bedroom home just outside city offers a window into houses of decades past
The £30,000 home is found in Eckington, near Sheffield, and is being sold in an online auction.
A three bedroom home with an interior design from decades past has hit the local property market, near to Sheffield, for just £30,000.
The house, on Castle Hill in Eckington, North Derbyshire, is being sold in an online auction on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The listing on Zoopla states the property requires modernisation - so would be ideal for someone looking for a project.
It benefits from a garden to the front and rear and has a conservatory protruding into that rear garden.
The property is like a time capsule offering a glimpse into the interior design and trends of decades past.
It consists of a kitchen, dining room, living room, conservatory, three bedrooms and a shower room/w.c.