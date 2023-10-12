News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £30,000 three bedroom home just outside city offers a window into houses of decades past

The £30,000 home is found in Eckington, near Sheffield, and is being sold in an online auction.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST

A three bedroom home with an interior design from decades past has hit the local property market, near to Sheffield, for just £30,000.

The house, on Castle Hill in Eckington, North Derbyshire, is being sold in an online auction on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The listing on Zoopla states the property requires modernisation - so would be ideal for someone looking for a project.

It benefits from a garden to the front and rear and has a conservatory protruding into that rear garden.

The property is like a time capsule offering a glimpse into the interior design and trends of decades past.

It consists of a kitchen, dining room, living room, conservatory, three bedrooms and a shower room/w.c.

This three bedroom home in Eckington, just outside the Sheffield boundaries, could be yours for £30,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Three bedrooms

This three bedroom home in Eckington, just outside the Sheffield boundaries, could be yours for £30,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The living room leads to the conservatory. (Photos courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Living room

The living room leads to the conservatory. (Photos courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen and dining room benefits from a fire plce on the inside wall. (Photos courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Kitchen

The kitchen and dining room benefits from a fire plce on the inside wall. (Photos courtesy of Zoopla)

The property has a lovely conservatory looking out onto the garden. (Photos courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Conservatory

The property has a lovely conservatory looking out onto the garden. (Photos courtesy of Zoopla)

