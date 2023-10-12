The £30,000 home is found in Eckington, near Sheffield, and is being sold in an online auction.

A three bedroom home with an interior design from decades past has hit the local property market, near to Sheffield, for just £30,000.

The house, on Castle Hill in Eckington, North Derbyshire, is being sold in an online auction on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The listing on Zoopla states the property requires modernisation - so would be ideal for someone looking for a project.

It benefits from a garden to the front and rear and has a conservatory protruding into that rear garden.

The property is like a time capsule offering a glimpse into the interior design and trends of decades past.

It consists of a kitchen, dining room, living room, conservatory, three bedrooms and a shower room/w.c.

Three bedrooms This three bedroom home in Eckington, just outside the Sheffield boundaries, could be yours for £30,000.

Living room The living room leads to the conservatory.

Kitchen The kitchen and dining room benefits from a fire plce on the inside wall.