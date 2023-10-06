News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £2,500,000 city mansion comes with leisure complex including pool, jacuzzi, sauna and more

The enormous Sheffield mansion has extensive grounds and its own leisure complex

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST

A five bedroom mansion with a leisure complex featuring a pool, jacuzzi and more has been listed for sale in Sheffield for £2,500,000.

The property is found on Fulwood Lane in S10 and has been described as "superbly finished throughout" by Redbrik Estate Agents.

It is an extensive home, with a large ground floor consisting of a lounge, kitchen, garden room/conservatory, a sitting room, an inner hallway and the large leisure complex, which features a swimming pool, jacuzzi, changing rooms, a sauna and shower room.

The master bedroom suite is located directly above the pool area. It can be accessed by a spiral staircase by the side of the pool, or via a more straightforward staircase from the inner hallway. The suite features the large master bedroom space, which leads into a dressing room.

A four-piece en-suite and separate shower room are accessible from this dressing room, as well as a store room. Finally, at the other end of the dressing room is the second bedroom, which benefits from another dressing area.

The first floor is completed with bedrooms three and four and a bathroom.

Elsewhere in the mansion's grounds is a one bedroom annex. It features a lounge/bedroom area, a separate bathroom and kitchen - all situated above the double garage and plant room.

This 'truly unique' £2,500,000 mansion in Sheffield is a property of dreams. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

1. 'Truly unique'

This 'truly unique' £2,500,000 mansion in Sheffield is a property of dreams. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

"The grounds are beautifully landscaped". (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

2. Gardens

"The grounds are beautifully landscaped". (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The garden room/conservatory is located to the rear of the property. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

3. Conservatory

The garden room/conservatory is located to the rear of the property. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

The lounge is part of the extensive ground floor of this home. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

4. Lounge

The lounge is part of the extensive ground floor of this home. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik)

