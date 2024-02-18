News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £250,000 property with “hub of the home” open plan kitchen and south-facing garden for sale

Our gallery shows what the property has to offer.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

A modern three-bedroom home in Stannington has hit the Sheffield housing market for a quarter of a million pounds.

The popular residential neighbourhood has green spaces on the doorstep, as well as excellent access to the city centre.

Estate agents Saxton Mee say the focal point of the reception space downstairs is an “attractive” feature fireplace.

The south facing, fully enclosed garden has a wooden decked terrace perfect for outside dining and a lawn.

9 photos below show what the property has to offer.

The property includes a driveway providing ample off-road parking, car port, uPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

1. Front of house

The fireplace is the focal point of the room. The front-facing bay windows allow lots of natural light in.

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

4. Dining space

