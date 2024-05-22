A spacious home in a Derbyshire village just outside Sheffield has been listed for sale and is expected to be popular with families and first-time buyers.
With a guide price of £200,000, this three bedroom home “is well proportioned and has contemporary styling throughout”, according to the Zoopla listing.
It consists of a hall, utility room, kitchen, living room and dining room. The dining room sits in a large, bright extension to the rear which provides access to the garden patio and then lawn space.
Upstairs, the three bedrooms are joined by a single family bathroom. Each room is well lit thanks to large windows.
The house is found on Osmund Road in Eckington. It is a quiet village in North East Derbyshire sat directly on the border to South Yorkshire and Sheffield, with amenities in Halfway and at Crystal Peaks just a few minutes drive away.
