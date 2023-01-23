News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: £1,900,000 mega-mansion with indoor pool still on the market looking for new owner

A £1,900,000 mega-mansion in Sheffield remains for sale on the housing market, more than six months after it first appeared.

By Harry Harrison
10 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 6:31pm

The seven-bed, seven-bath property is one of the most “stunning” modern properties in the city and comes with an array of features. It has an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, a games room, cinema room and master suite.

It was first put on Rightmove on July, 19, 2022 and is still looking for a buyer half-a-year later. The estate agents, Whitehornes, described the “spectacular views” and “stunning” architectural design which creates “a unique and fabulous contemporary life style”.

The property also has two acres of private land, with the largest garden on the street, which even has a small stream running through it.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, go to the Whitehornes website.

1. feature.jpg

This £1,900,000 property has a number of incredible features.

Photo: Whitehornes

2. Open plan living room

The living room is beautifully designed. The entire property has tremendous natural lighting thanks to the floor to ceiling windows at the back of the property on each floor. From the living room, you have almost 360 degree views of the entire ground floor, with vision into the kitchen/diner, the indoor pool and out into the expansive garden.

Photo: Whitehornes

3. Kitchen/Diner

This brilliant kitchen is finished with top-range appliances and bright colours, reflecting the abundance of natural light to all corners of the room.

Photo: Whitehornes

4. Kitchen/Diner

The dining area of the open-plan space is also accompanied by large bi-folding doors which are located across the entirety of the back of the property.

Photo: Whitehornes

