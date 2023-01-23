Sheffield Houses: £1,900,000 mega-mansion with indoor pool still on the market looking for new owner
A £1,900,000 mega-mansion in Sheffield remains for sale on the housing market, more than six months after it first appeared.
The seven-bed, seven-bath property is one of the most “stunning” modern properties in the city and comes with an array of features. It has an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, a games room, cinema room and master suite.
It was first put on Rightmove on July, 19, 2022 and is still looking for a buyer half-a-year later. The estate agents, Whitehornes, described the “spectacular views” and “stunning” architectural design which creates “a unique and fabulous contemporary life style”.
The property also has two acres of private land, with the largest garden on the street, which even has a small stream running through it.