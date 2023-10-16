The property has an very "attractive" landscaped garden with a pond.

A five bedroom home in one of Sheffield's most affluent areas has been put up for sale on the local housing market.

Whirlow Croft Farm is a stone-built detached farmhouse listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,395,000. It has been described as a "unique, stunning property" by the estate agents at Haus.

You enter the home through a front porch, putting you directly into the kitchen/diner. This room is very bright, with the light traveling well due to its open plan layout.

To the rear of the property, you find the living room, which then provides access to the study, snug and landscaped rear garden.

It is a sunken rear garden, meaning even the ground floor of the home appears to offer views down and over the "attractive planting" and focal point pond. The wrap-around nature of the garden offers "complete privacy" to the homeowners.

All five bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are large, with ample space in each for a double bedroom. The master suite benefits from an en-suite, equipped with a bidet, and a walk-through wardrobe situated behind the bed.

1 . Whirlow Lane This stone-built farmhouse has a guide price of £1,395,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Snug The property comes with a number of reception rooms. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen After coming through the front door and porch, you will find youself in the kitchen/diner. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Living room This living room is in the centre of the home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales