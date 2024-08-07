Sheffield houses: £1,375,000 farmhouse and annex on 12 acres of land listed for sale

Published 7th Aug 2024

A expansive farm property in Sheffield with a one bedroom annex house on a whopping 12 acres of land has been listed for sale.

Doe Lea Farm, on Main Road in Troway, is a 19th Century farmhouse with five bedrooms in total, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

According to the listing on Zoopla, it sits on 12 acres of land, including eight acres of grassland and 4.5 acres of woodland (the Newland Woods).

The main farmhouse has four bedrooms located on the first floor and two of the bathrooms - one of which is an en-suite. On the ground floor it has a kitchen, dining room, living room, utility room and study.

Both the farmhouse and the annex are connected by a bright conservatory, meaning it is an excellent living space for dependents and it isn’t necessary to go outside in the rain to reach each other.

The annex consists of a lounge, hall, kitchen, bedroom and en-suite. It has its own front door.

There is a lovely paved courtyard between the house and annex, and a long driveway from the road to the property.

A large barn, car port and stables are also on the property.

It is listed on Zoopla by the estate agents Saxton Mee with a guide price of £1,375,000.

12 acres of land

Driveway

Kitchen

Dining room

