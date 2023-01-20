Fine and Country are marketing this “magnificent” family home with 2.5 acres of grounds, right on the edge of South Yorkshire countryside.

The property is located in the middle of the plot, at the end of a long, “sweeping” driveway, and has been “sympathetically restored” whilst retaining a number of original features. It has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

On the ground floor of the property, there is a sitting room, dining room and study all branching off from a large hall, which has a staircase upstairs and also offers access to a ground floor landing. The landing puts you through to the kitchen/breakfast room, which then also provides access to a conservatory, utility room and then the open court yard.

Upstairs, you have four bedrooms and two family bathrooms. Each bedroom is a double, with large windows offering plenty of light. One of the bathrooms comes equipped as a four piece suite, whilst the other has a toilet, double basin sinks and a bath. The second floor has the final two bedrooms and a large room for storage space.

There is an outbuilding on the property as well. This features the bar area, a triple garage and another kitchen area/games room. The main building also has cellar space, which comprises of “Room 1” and “Room 2”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, go to the Fine and Country website.

