An enormous seven-figure Sheffield property has recently surfaced on Zoopla and is found in a “desirable” location just down the road from Ranmoor.

Woodbourne House is a “spacious” stone detached home on Woodbourne Road, which comes with a whopping seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate agents, Haus, have described the property on Zoopla as having “spacious accommodation over four floors, retaining period features, complimented by an interior design with classical elegance and modern touches”.

The guide price is set between £1,250,000 – £1,350,000, making it one of the most expensive on the Sheffield property market right now.

The main entrance is on the ground floor and looking down the hall you will find a study to your immediate right, with a modern kitchen further down, opposite a large formal dining room. A living room is then found to your left, opposite the study.

On the first floor, you will find four of the seven double bedrooms. Two of these bedrooms have en-suites, one of which comes equipped with a shower, toilet, sink and bath. The same bedroom with the four piece en-suite also has a dressing room.

There is a large, four piece family bathroom on the first floor as well, located between the two bedrooms without an en-suite.

The final three bedrooms are on the second floor. All of these bedrooms are doubles and have en-suites equipped with toilets, sinks and showers.

On the lower ground floor, or the basement, you will find a one bed apartment set up. It can be access through an internal staircase, or through external doors to the side and rear. On this floor, there is another kitchen and living room, as well as a bedroom, bringing the total bedrooms to eight, and a four piece en-suite.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Woodbourne House Woodbourne House currently has a £1,250,000 guide price. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The sitting room is located just next to the main entrance on the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen comes with a large wine fridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room Like the rest of the house, the dining room benefits from an abundance of light thanks to large windows. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales