News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
12 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

Sheffield Houses: £1,250,000 mega-mansion has 7 bedrooms and 'impressive' self-contained apartment in basement

An enormous seven-figure Sheffield property has recently surfaced on Zoopla and is found in a “desirable” location just down the road from Ranmoor.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

Woodbourne House is a “spacious” stone detached home on Woodbourne Road, which comes with a whopping seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate agents, Haus, have described the property on Zoopla as having “spacious accommodation over four floors, retaining period features, complimented by an interior design with classical elegance and modern touches”.

The guide price is set between £1,250,000 – £1,350,000, making it one of the most expensive on the Sheffield property market right now.

The main entrance is on the ground floor and looking down the hall you will find a study to your immediate right, with a modern kitchen further down, opposite a large formal dining room. A living room is then found to your left, opposite the study.

On the first floor, you will find four of the seven double bedrooms. Two of these bedrooms have en-suites, one of which comes equipped with a shower, toilet, sink and bath. The same bedroom with the four piece en-suite also has a dressing room.

There is a large, four piece family bathroom on the first floor as well, located between the two bedrooms without an en-suite.

The final three bedrooms are on the second floor. All of these bedrooms are doubles and have en-suites equipped with toilets, sinks and showers.

On the lower ground floor, or the basement, you will find a one bed apartment set up. It can be access through an internal staircase, or through external doors to the side and rear. On this floor, there is another kitchen and living room, as well as a bedroom, bringing the total bedrooms to eight, and a four piece en-suite.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

Woodbourne House currently has a £1,250,000 guide price.

1. Woodbourne House

Woodbourne House currently has a £1,250,000 guide price. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The sitting room is located just next to the main entrance on the first floor.

2. Sitting room

The sitting room is located just next to the main entrance on the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen comes with a large wine fridge.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen comes with a large wine fridge. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Like the rest of the house, the dining room benefits from an abundance of light thanks to large windows.

4. Dining room

Like the rest of the house, the dining room benefits from an abundance of light thanks to large windows. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ZooplaSheffield