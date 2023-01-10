Sheffield Houses: £1,200,000 home with sauna, swimming pool space and 'stunning' S6 location
An “outstanding” Sheffield home in the sought-after S6 area has hit the property site Zoopla for £1,200,000, through estate agents Blundells.
It comes with four bedrooms, “stunning” landscaped gardens, a sauna, a summerhouse with a once used pool (which could easily be used again) and a triple garage storage space, all situated in a “breath-taking” position overlooking Rivelin Woods. It is found at the end of a large driveway, with security gates at the end, which allows lots of parking space for a number of vehicles.
The four bedrooms are found upstairs, with the master suite occupying much of the first floor with its large bedroom, dressing room and en-suite. The en-suite can also be used to access the family bathroom, as the two are connected by a door.
The gardens offer privacy and is situated just next to the expansive Rivelin Woods, meaning countryside and woodland walks are right on your doorstep.