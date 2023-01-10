An “outstanding” Sheffield home in the sought-after S6 area has hit the property site Zoopla for £1,200,000, through estate agents Blundells.

It comes with four bedrooms, “stunning” landscaped gardens, a sauna, a summerhouse with a once used pool (which could easily be used again) and a triple garage storage space, all situated in a “breath-taking” position overlooking Rivelin Woods. It is found at the end of a large driveway, with security gates at the end, which allows lots of parking space for a number of vehicles.

The four bedrooms are found upstairs, with the master suite occupying much of the first floor with its large bedroom, dressing room and en-suite. The en-suite can also be used to access the family bathroom, as the two are connected by a door.

The gardens offer privacy and is situated just next to the expansive Rivelin Woods, meaning countryside and woodland walks are right on your doorstep.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

