Sheffield Houses: Private five bedroom lodge alongside the River Derwent for sale at £1,195,000

The property is situated on the banks of the River Derwent and looks "magnificent".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

A private and modern riverside lodge in Baslow, near Sheffield, is being sold for over £1million.

Derwent Lodge, found alongside the River Derwent, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a contemporary interior. It is being sold with Blenheim Park Estates and has an asking price of £1,195,000.

The accommodation is spread over two levels. On the ground floor, a large entrance hall offers access to the breakfast kitchen, dining/living room, lounge, study, utility room and garage.

The stairs take you up to the first floor of the property, where you will find all five bedrooms. Three of the bedrooms have en-suites, including the master bedroom, the largest of the five.

The riverside location is said to offer a "peaceful and tranquil environment" for your family to relax in and come home to. The gardens feature both a timber and stone terrace, with the stone providing an excellent position to take in the riverside views from a short distance.

A small gate in the garden provides access to the propertys private dock on the river, which allows you to further immerse yourself in those surroundings.

