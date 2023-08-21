The spacious property is found on the outskirts of Maltby in Rotherham, just a short journey from Sheffield.

A £500,000 family home with "breaktaking views" near Sheffield has arrived on the local property market.

The "prestigious" property, located on Foxcroft Meadows in Maltby, Rotherham, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are lots of big windows all around the house, making it very bright internally.

It is being marketed on the property site, Yopa, with a guide price of £500,000.

On the ground floor, a spacious entrance hall offers access to the lounge, formal dining room, breakfast kitchen and cloakroom. The dining room continues into a relaxing conservatory, whilst the kitchen provides access to a utility room and a downstairs shower room.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor, which benefits from "breaktaking views". Two bathrooms, including a master en-suite, are also found on this floor.

