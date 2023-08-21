News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston

Sheffield Houses: Inside 'prestigious' £500,000 family home with 'breathtaking views' near Sheffield

The spacious property is found on the outskirts of Maltby in Rotherham, just a short journey from Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:59 BST

A £500,000 family home with "breaktaking views" near Sheffield has arrived on the local property market.

The "prestigious" property, located on Foxcroft Meadows in Maltby, Rotherham, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are lots of big windows all around the house, making it very bright internally.

It is being marketed on the property site, Yopa, with a guide price of £500,000.

On the ground floor, a spacious entrance hall offers access to the lounge, formal dining room, breakfast kitchen and cloakroom. The dining room continues into a relaxing conservatory, whilst the kitchen provides access to a utility room and a downstairs shower room.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor, which benefits from "breaktaking views". Two bathrooms, including a master en-suite, are also found on this floor.

This "prestigious" family home benefits from "breathtaking" views. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

1. "Prestigious" home

This "prestigious" family home benefits from "breathtaking" views. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

Photo Sales
The kitchen is said to have "ample" storage and a range of stainless steel appliances. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

2. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen is said to have "ample" storage and a range of stainless steel appliances. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

Photo Sales
This bright conservatory acts as an excellent space to relax, or to open up to good weather. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

3. Conservatory

This bright conservatory acts as an excellent space to relax, or to open up to good weather. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

Photo Sales
A formal dining room is found on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

4. Dining room

A formal dining room is found on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Yopa)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldRotherhamMaltby