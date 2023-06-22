News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Possibilities are endless with £950,000 plots of land with builders ready to make dream home

The plots are in Dore and have a team of builders are ready to construct dream homes

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:09 BST

Plots of land in Dore, Sheffield, are being sold for just shy of £1million, but come with a team of builders ready to make the buyers' homes exactly as they want.

The plots, found on Southernwood View, are being marketed by Redbrik Estate Agents and come with planning permission already approved for "substantial" detached homes.

These homes could have up to seven bedrooms and computer images have shown how these homes could look when built. The master suites sound incredible, with bedroom space, en-suites, dressing rooms, terraces and a "private snug".

There are four plots in total on the road, but one has already been snapped up. With the guide price for the final three plots starting at £950,000.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find the Redbrik listing on the Street website.

