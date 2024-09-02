Sheffield Houses: Photos show “must-see” £185,000 three-bedroom home next to green spaces and transport routes

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:45 BST

A “delightful” three-bedroom home is new to the Sheffield housing market.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says it is “perfectly designed for modern family living”.

The semi-detached property is well-lit and spacious throughout, and also has a large garden.

It is close to schools, green spaces including Wincobank Common Woodland and Firth Park, tram stops and Meadowhall Railway Station.

See the photos below to decide if the property could be yours.

If you want to enquire about it, go to the listing on Purple Bricks’ website.

1. Front of house

2. Hallway

3. Kitchen

4. Kitchen

