Sheffield Houses: See inside detached family home with sunroom and large garden in heart of Bradway

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Aug 2024, 08:00 BST

A beautiful four-bedroom detached house with views towards the Peak District is available to buy.

The Bradway home includes a large garden, outdoor dining space, and a sunroom.

Estate agency Whitehornes says it is an “incredibly rare opportunity to market for a property of this size and style”.

It has a guide price of £625,000-£650,000.

See the gallery below to decide if it could be right for you.

1. Front of house

Whitehornes

2. Entrance hallway

Whitehornes

3. Sitting room

Whitehornes

4. Kitchen

Whitehornes

