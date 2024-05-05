A two-bedroom terraced home has hit the Sheffield housing market with a guide price of just £150,000.
The freehold property is located in the “vibrant” area of Ecclesfield, close to transport links and local amenities.
Estate agency Strike said: “This home is a canvas awaiting your creative touch.
“The spacious layout provides a wonderful foundation for customisation, whether you're envisioning a modern, minimalist design or a cosy, traditional aesthetic.”
The gallery below shows what the property, listed on Zoopla, has to offer.
