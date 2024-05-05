Sheffield Houses: Photos show deceptively spacious “blank canvas” Ecclesfield home on market for just £150,000

The house is located in a vibrant, sought-after area

By Chloe Aslett
Published 5th May 2024, 07:00 BST

A two-bedroom terraced home has hit the Sheffield housing market with a guide price of just £150,000.

The freehold property is located in the “vibrant” area of Ecclesfield, close to transport links and local amenities.

Estate agency Strike said: “This home is a canvas awaiting your creative touch.

“The spacious layout provides a wonderful foundation for customisation, whether you're envisioning a modern, minimalist design or a cosy, traditional aesthetic.”

The gallery below shows what the property, listed on Zoopla, has to offer.

1. Front of house

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

4. Bedroom

The main bedroom has an ensuite.

