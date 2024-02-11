A two/three-bedroom Sheffield home which has recently been modernised throughout is for sale at just £130,000.
Estate agents Hunters Hillsborough say the home, in Parson Cross, would be perfect for first-time buyers or a growing family.
To the rear, the garden has been “lovingly” landscaped with rendered walls, a large slate grey patio area, artificial grass and a decked area.
The summerhouse, or garden room, features a media wall with back-lighting, wall mounted sockets and space for a 65 inch TV.
It could be a home working office, gym, cinema room or even a bar.
10 photos below show the “immaculate” property throughout.