A two/three-bedroom Sheffield home which has recently been modernised throughout is for sale at just £130,000.

Estate agents Hunters Hillsborough say the home, in Parson Cross, would be perfect for first-time buyers or a growing family.

To the rear, the garden has been “lovingly” landscaped with rendered walls, a large slate grey patio area, artificial grass and a decked area.

The summerhouse, or garden room, features a media wall with back-lighting, wall mounted sockets and space for a 65 inch TV.

It could be a home working office, gym, cinema room or even a bar.

