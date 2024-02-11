News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Photos show 3-bedroom property with summerhouse and large garden on market for just £130,000

The garden has been "lovingly" landscaped by the current owners.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT

A two/three-bedroom Sheffield home which has recently been modernised throughout is for sale at just £130,000.

Estate agents Hunters Hillsborough say the home, in Parson Cross, would be perfect for first-time buyers or a growing family.

To the rear, the garden has been “lovingly” landscaped with rendered walls, a large slate grey patio area, artificial grass and a decked area. 

The summerhouse, or garden room, features a media wall with back-lighting, wall mounted sockets and space for a 65 inch TV

It could be a home working office, gym, cinema room or even a bar.

10 photos below show the “immaculate” property throughout.

The new decking area includes steps up to the front door.

1. Front of house

The new decking area includes steps up to the front door.

The cosy lounge includes a "media wall" with space for a large TV.

2. Lounge

The cosy lounge includes a "media wall" with space for a large TV.

The kitchen, also newly renovated, sits at the rear of the property.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen, also newly renovated, sits at the rear of the property.

The main bedroom is simply designed, with ample storage.

4. Bedroom

The main bedroom is simply designed, with ample storage.

