Sheffield Houses: 'Perfect' Chapeltown family home with three bedrooms listed for sale

Chapeltown is a well-equipped area of Sheffield with supermarkets, good schools and eateries, and Chapeltown Station.

A lovely three bedroom family home in a popular area with large supermarkets, good schools and eateries is up for sale on the Sheffield housing market.

Found in the village of Chapeltown in the north of Sheffield, this family home is blessed with a modern interior and lots of light. Crucible Homes have it listed with a guide price of £340,000.

The ground floor consists of a front porch, lounge, hallway, kitchen/diner, conservatory, garage and utility room.

Upstairs you find the three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master en-suite.

The conservatory leads out into the garden which has a raised patio area - excellent for enjoying good weather with friends.

This lovely looking family home is found in the Chapeltown area in northern Sheffield.

This bright lounge is found just inside the front porch.

The kitchen looks modern and the bright surfaces reflect natural light all around the room.

On the other side of the kitchen is this dining space.

