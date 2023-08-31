News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
United sign Leicester defender to cover for latest injury blow
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Sheffield Houses: 'Stunning' penthouse apartment over 1,500 square feet could be yours for £775,000

The property is found at one of Sheffield's most "iconic" addresses in the heart of the Brincliffe area.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:54 BST

A "stunning" modern three bedroom penthouse apartment in Sheffield has been listed for sale, with a £775,000 guide price.

"The property is not to be missed" and represents "unparallelled quality", according to the listing on Zoopla. It features over 1,500 square feet of floor space, making it a very large, spacious apartment.

The penthouse is entered to a lengthy hall, which stretches down to the living space to the rear. As you head down it, storage and two bedrooms can be found on your right.

At the end of the hall, the large master suite is found on your left. This suite has a large bedroom, enormous en-suite bathroom and a dressing area, as well as a private balcony.

The open plan living space epitomises contemporary design. The kitchen, dining area and lounge are all found in this one large space, with another balcony beyond that.

The penthouse atop this iconic Sheffield address is now for sale for £775,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Penthouse for sale

The penthouse atop this iconic Sheffield address is now for sale for £775,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The penthouse features a spacious living/dining/kitchen area. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Living space

The penthouse features a spacious living/dining/kitchen area. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The kitchen is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The balcony outside the living space benefits from extensive views. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Balcony

The balcony outside the living space benefits from extensive views. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldZoopla