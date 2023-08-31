The property is found at one of Sheffield's most "iconic" addresses in the heart of the Brincliffe area.

A "stunning" modern three bedroom penthouse apartment in Sheffield has been listed for sale, with a £775,000 guide price.

"The property is not to be missed" and represents "unparallelled quality", according to the listing on Zoopla. It features over 1,500 square feet of floor space, making it a very large, spacious apartment.

The penthouse is entered to a lengthy hall, which stretches down to the living space to the rear. As you head down it, storage and two bedrooms can be found on your right.

At the end of the hall, the large master suite is found on your left. This suite has a large bedroom, enormous en-suite bathroom and a dressing area, as well as a private balcony.

The open plan living space epitomises contemporary design. The kitchen, dining area and lounge are all found in this one large space, with another balcony beyond that.

