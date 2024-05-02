Sheffield houses: Oughtibridge home with three bedrooms and 'private oasis' garden listed for sale

Greeton Road is in close proximity to good schools and local amenities.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd May 2024, 13:05 BST

A three bedroom home on a lovely cul-de-sac in Sheffield has been listed for sale at £300,000.

“Nestled in the picturesque suburb of Oughtibridge”, this family home is said to offer an “excellent opportunity for those seeking a tranquil yet accessible lifestyle”, per the Zoopla listing.

The ground floor features a bright entrance hall and a good-sized kitchen/dining/living room, which heads straight out into the extensive rear garden.

The three bedrooms are all on the first floor, with the sole bathroom in the property located to the rear.

The garden has been described as a “private oasis” with multiple patio and lawn areas.

The ground floor is made up of this large, modern kitchen/dining/living area - which goes directly onto the

The kitchen has a modern finish.

