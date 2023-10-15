News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Opportunity to buy Chapeltown home which has seen asking price reduced nearly 50 per cent

The Chapeltown home now has an asking price of £190,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

The opportunity has arisen to buy a three bedroom family home in Sheffield at a discounted rate - after nearly 50 per cent was knocked off the original guide price.

The home, on Broad Inge Crescent in Chapeltown, is listed on Zoopla with a new asking price of £190,000. The new figure is 43 per cent less than the original asking price.

There is plenty of off-street parking thanks to the large driveway to the front of the property. The spacious garden wraps around the side of the property, showing the generous size of the plot.

The accommodation is set over two floors. The ground floor features a hall, lounge/diner, kitchen and conservatory. The first floor features two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The listing states the house is "ideally located" due to its proximity to local amenities. There are also two primary schools within half-a-mile.

This three bedroom home in Chapeltown has seen the biggest price reduction of any in Sheffield Zoopla - down 43 per cent from its first listing. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The house is "ideally located" and is close to nearby amenities. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The current asking price is down to £190,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen provides access to a rear conservatory. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

