It is one of the cheapest houses listed on Sheffield Zoopla at this time.

A one bedroom terraced home in Sheffield is being sold with one of the lowest guide prices in the city.

The Brathay Close property is within a short distance of Meadowhall, Northern General Hospital and the M1. It features a simple layout and has a rear garden. It has been listed on Zoopla by estate agency, Belvoir.

The front door leads directly into the kitchen, which, like the rest of the property, does need a bit of modernisation. An oven is nestled amongst countertops and cabinetry.

Towards the rear of the ground floor is a living room, which offers access to the garden and features the staircase to the first floor.

The double bedroom and bathroom are both found on the first floor, both accessible from a small landing. The bedroom features a large window to the front, which allows plenty of natural light into the room.

The property has been on the market since July and currently has a £65,000 guide price.

