Sheffield Houses: Nine of the most expensive homes for sale at over £1,000,000 in the Steel City right now

Sheffield is home to dozens of luxury properties costing over the £1mil mark. We have listed together some of the priciest ones on the market right now.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 17th May 2023, 19:16 BST

Whether you've always fancied your own swimming pool, or simply just a large garden to grow your own produce, Sheffield has plenty of expensive homes that are bound to get you thinking about how different life could be.

From more modern, refurbished properties, to Victorian detached homes with much of their original character, we’ve listed some of the most expensive houses that are currently on the market.

If you want to find out more information about any of the properties, please find the link below.

The city is home to many luxury homes.

1. Sheffield's £1mil houses

The city is home to many luxury homes. Photo: Rightmove

2. Thornsett Gardens, Dore - £1,375,000

This modern five-bedroom property has undergone a recent refurbishment. The house benefits from outdoor living space with decking and a garden bar room for you to enjoy a log burning fire all year round. The masters of the house are bound to love their bedroom, complete with an en-suite bath and shower room and a balcony to enjoy a romantic evening uner the setting summer sun. Photo: Rightmove

3. Storth Lane, Ranmoor - £1,425,000

This Victorian five-bed detached property and coach house sits on around half an acre of land. It still holds much of its original features, though it could benefit from some modernising. The coach house offers an opportunity to be redeveloped into an annexe, or with relevant permission, sold as a separate building. There are multiple working fireplaces which will be perfect for cosy winters. Photo: Rightmove

4. Ashfurlong Road, Dore - £1,480,000

Lawnswood is a six-bed family home located on a south-facing plot that extends to around one third of an acre. The home receives lots of natural light through its abundance of large windows. It is located far back from the road to give occupants privacy. The large garden to the front, side and rear of the house provides plenty of opportunity for further development. Photo: Rightmove

