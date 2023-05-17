3 . Storth Lane, Ranmoor - £1,425,000

This Victorian five-bed detached property and coach house sits on around half an acre of land. It still holds much of its original features, though it could benefit from some modernising. The coach house offers an opportunity to be redeveloped into an annexe, or with relevant permission, sold as a separate building. There are multiple working fireplaces which will be perfect for cosy winters. Photo: Rightmove