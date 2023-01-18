News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Nine homes and residential investments available in Mark Jenkinson & Son January auction

The lots are ready for this months property auction at Mark Jenkinson & Son, with starting bids as low as £25,000. Here are nine of the 30 lots available to potential buyers.

By Harry Harrison
7 minutes ago

The Mark Jenkison & Son auction has a range of different properties for sale, including terraced homes, detached homes, a pub, offices and land. Homes and residential investments make up the bulk of what’s on offer, with one home starting as low as £25,000.

In this gallery, we have a number of these types of lots, with homes in need of modernisation or renovation, HMOs looking for a new owner and some ready to move in properties for sale. Buyers must be registered with Mark Jenkinson & Son in order to bid.

If you like the look of any of the properties in this gallery and would like more information, you can find the full list of lots on the Mark Jenkinson & Son website, here.

1. Good sized three bed house - needs modernisation

Addison Road, Firth Park (£68,000 plus fees)

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

2. Three bed home - needs general upgrading

Findon Street, Hillsborough (£110,000 to £120,000)

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

3. End of terrace home - needs modernisation

Lennox Road, Hillsborough (£148,000 plus fees)

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

4. Three-bed detached home - in need of complete modernisation

Woodbury Close, Wincobank (£130,000 to £140,000)

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

