The Mark Jenkison & Son auction has a range of different properties for sale, including terraced homes, detached homes, a pub, offices and land. Homes and residential investments make up the bulk of what’s on offer, with one home starting as low as £25,000.

In this gallery, we have a number of these types of lots, with homes in need of modernisation or renovation, HMOs looking for a new owner and some ready to move in properties for sale. Buyers must be registered with Mark Jenkinson & Son in order to bid.