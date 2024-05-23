Sheffield Houses: Nether Edge flat with two bedrooms and modern interior listed for sale

Nether Edge was named as one of the best places to live in the UK by The Telegraph.

A lovely two bedroom flat in Sheffield which has recently been upgraded to an “incredibly high standard” has been listed for sale.

Priced at £200,000, the apartment is found on the ground floor of a building on Oakdale Road in Nether Edge, S7. The Zoopla listing has described it as “absolutely stunning, immaculately presented and very deceptive”.

It consists of an hallway, bathroom, kitchen, lounge and two bedrooms. Bedroom two is currently being utilised as a study, with a desk and bookshelves positioned to create a work from home environment.

The kitchen is newly fitted and has a contrasting white/darks decor which is common in many modern designs. Each room benefits from a large window making the flat a very bright place to be.

This two bedroom flat in Nether Edge has a very modern interior.

Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is very bright and is very spacious.

Photo: Zoopla

The second bedroom is being used as a study.

Photo: Zoopla

The light/dark contrast is a common sight in many contemporary kitchens.

Photo: Zoopla

