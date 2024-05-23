A lovely two bedroom flat in Sheffield which has recently been upgraded to an “incredibly high standard” has been listed for sale.

Priced at £200,000, the apartment is found on the ground floor of a building on Oakdale Road in Nether Edge, S7. The Zoopla listing has described it as “absolutely stunning, immaculately presented and very deceptive”.

It consists of an hallway, bathroom, kitchen, lounge and two bedrooms. Bedroom two is currently being utilised as a study, with a desk and bookshelves positioned to create a work from home environment.

The kitchen is newly fitted and has a contrasting white/darks decor which is common in many modern designs. Each room benefits from a large window making the flat a very bright place to be.

