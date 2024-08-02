Sheffield Houses: Monochrome house in Totley with balcony garden and far-reaching views up for sale

A uniquely designed house in one of Sheffield’s most sought after neighbourhoods is currently available.

The three-bedroom semi-detached home on Queen Victoria Road, Totley, is going for upwards of £400,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says the property offers “a sanctuary to call home amidst the bustling city of Sheffield.”

It also offers a cellar and driveway, with good-sized rooms and far-reaching views from the outdoor area.

See the gallery below to decide if it could be right for you.

