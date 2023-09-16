News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Modern Stannington home with four bedrooms and contemporary kitchen for sale at £575,000

The four bedroom Stannington home is a brilliant example of contemporary house design.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Sep 2023, 05:35 BST

A four bedroom property offering a brilliant example of how modern family homes should look has been listed for sale.

The Stannington property is listed on Zoopla with a £575,000 price tag and is just a short walk the local park and infant school.

The ground floor features a study, dual aspect lounge and a "spacious" dining kitchen with bi-fold doors. The kitchen is described as the "hub of the home", due to its size and modern design.

The garden to the rear continues to contemporary feel with a sitting area which looks ideal for socialising on warm evenings.

The four bedrooms upstairs are all doubles and the master en-suite and family bathroom look tremendous.

Take a look inside this modern home in Stannington, Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen/diner is the brilliant example of a modern space. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Even the garden looks modern with this sitting area. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The lounge is very spacious and bright. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

