Sheffield Houses: Modern Stannington home with four bedrooms and contemporary kitchen for sale at £575,000
The four bedroom Stannington home is a brilliant example of contemporary house design.
A four bedroom property offering a brilliant example of how modern family homes should look has been listed for sale.
The Stannington property is listed on Zoopla with a £575,000 price tag and is just a short walk the local park and infant school.
The ground floor features a study, dual aspect lounge and a "spacious" dining kitchen with bi-fold doors. The kitchen is described as the "hub of the home", due to its size and modern design.
The garden to the rear continues to contemporary feel with a sitting area which looks ideal for socialising on warm evenings.
The four bedrooms upstairs are all doubles and the master en-suite and family bathroom look tremendous.