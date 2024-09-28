The £90,000 flat in Ecclesfield is in a quiet but central area, on Primrose Drive.
It has a spacious, open-plan living and dining area with natural light coming through large windows.
The kitchen at the end of the space includes ample storage.
Estate agency Purple Bricks says it is perfect for couples or individuals.
They are also accepting offers from first-time buyers.
Could the property be yours?
See the gallery below to get a feel for the property, and see the Purple Bricks listing by clicking here for extra information.
