The home is said to be on a "fabulous" family estate in the north of Sheffield.

A modern family home with three bedrooms on a popular family estate in Sheffield is being sold for £240,000.

This home, found on Farnaby Drive in High Green, has been decked out with a modern interior. The estate agents at Crucible Homes have listed the property on Zoopla.

The ground floor of the semi-detached property consists of an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, modern lounge and a conservatory. The three bedrooms and a family bathroom are all on the first floor.

The house also features a spacious private garden, with a modern colour palette and design.

1 . Sheffield semi-detached This semi-detached Sheffield home has a guide price of £240,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The interior is very modern. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The lounge is extremely spacious. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast kitchen The addition of the breakfast bar turns this modern kitchen into a breakfast kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales