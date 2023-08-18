Sheffield Houses: Modern home being sold for £240,000 on a 'fabulous' family estate
The home is said to be on a "fabulous" family estate in the north of Sheffield.
A modern family home with three bedrooms on a popular family estate in Sheffield is being sold for £240,000.
This home, found on Farnaby Drive in High Green, has been decked out with a modern interior. The estate agents at Crucible Homes have listed the property on Zoopla.
The ground floor of the semi-detached property consists of an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen, modern lounge and a conservatory. The three bedrooms and a family bathroom are all on the first floor.
The house also features a spacious private garden, with a modern colour palette and design.