Eadon Lockwood & Riddle have said the property's "golf practice simulator" may also be available in a "separate negotiation".

A grand and contemporary home in one of Sheffield's most affluent areas has been listed for sale at over £1million.

The five bedroom property, located on Bushey Wood Grove, features "luxurious" bedroom suites, a spacious, open plan kitchen and dining area, and "generous" landscaped gardens.

The listing, from Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR), sets the guide price at £1,250,000.

It comes with a off-road parking, with space for "several" cars and a double garage. The landscaped gardens feature a summerhouse, lawn, deck and "feature pond".

There is even a "golf practice simulator" which may be available to buy in a "separate negotiation".

Each and every room in this house offers plenty of living space, with the ground floor being an excellent example. The grand hall provides access to the study, living room, sitting room, utility room and the large, open plan kitchen/diner.

The kitchen/diner has bi-folding doors to the rear bringing in plenty of light, even when closed.

Four of the five bedrooms are on the first floor. The master suite is by far the largest and offers plenty of bedroom space and a four-piece en-suite bathroom. One other bedroom on this floor benefits from the en-suite treatment, as a family bathroom accompanies the other two.

The "loft bedroom", which also had an adjoining en-suite, is currently utilised as an extra reception room. It is currently fitted with an indoor "golf practice simulator" - which ELR have stated could be available in a separate negotiation.

1 . Bushey Wood Grove This grand mega-home in Dore has been listed for sale at over £1million. (Photo courtesy of Eadon Lockwood & Riddle)

2 . Entrance hall Just inside the front door is this large and spacious hall. (Photo courtesy of Eadon Lockwood & Riddle)

3 . Living room A large sitting room backs onto the garden. (Photo courtesy of Eadon Lockwood & Riddle)

4 . Kitchen The house features a large open plan kitchen/dining/lounge room. (Photo courtesy of Eadon Lockwood & Riddle)