Sheffield Houses: Modern family home with cinema room and large garden could be yours for £200,000

A modern family home in Stradbroke, Sheffield has hit the local housing market for £200,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th May 2023, 06:45 BST

The three bedroom home is found on Ravenscroft Avenue with a large driveway positioning it away from the street. The estate agents have described the property as “stunning throughout” thanks to its modern features.

On the ground floor, you will find a spacious lounge and kitchen, with space for dining and plenty of storage. A small entry porch separates the front door from the rest of the house, ensuring plenty of privacy.

On the first floor, you will find the three bedrooms. One of these bedrooms has been converted to a home cinema, with black walls and dark curtains to create the optimum movie watching experience. The house has the one bathroom, located in the centre of the first floor and equipped with a shower bath, toilet and sink.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This Sheffield home is up for sale for £200,000

1. Ravenscroft Avenue

This Sheffield home is up for sale for £200,000 Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is the first room you enter in this home as it is located just inside the porch.

2. Lounge

The lounge is the first room you enter in this home as it is located just inside the porch. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is well-equipped and comes with plenty of storage.

3. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen is well-equipped and comes with plenty of storage. Photo: Zoopla

One of the rooms in the property is being used as a home office space.

4. Office space

One of the rooms in the property is being used as a home office space. Photo: Zoopla

