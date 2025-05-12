Sheffield houses: 'Once-in-a-lifetime' chance to own £1.2m five-bed mansion with its own sauna and gym

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 16:28 BST

A five-bedroom detached home in Sheffield’s Millhouses area with its own sauna, gym and workshop can be yours - for just £1,200,000.

Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents says this is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to buy a “stunning” mansion in Millhouses Lane in the highly sought-after S11 postcode.

Featuring over 3,000 square feet of space, this luxury home makes use of every nook and offers its new owners an extensive list of modern comforts - including its own sauna, gym, basement/workshop, games room, patio, and five double bedrooms.

A large open plan kitchen/dining area steps out onto a patio through bi-fold doors, while an airy living room is separated from a games room by a central island fireplace.

Whitehornes says viewing is essential to “fully appreciate this fantastic property.”

See our gallery below for more information, and visit its page on Zoopla for more infomation.

£1.2m five-bed detached home, Millhouses Lane, S11, Sheffield

Heart of the house

Living room

Minimal

