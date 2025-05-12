Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents says this is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to buy a “stunning” mansion in Millhouses Lane in the highly sought-after S11 postcode.
Featuring over 3,000 square feet of space, this luxury home makes use of every nook and offers its new owners an extensive list of modern comforts - including its own sauna, gym, basement/workshop, games room, patio, and five double bedrooms.
A large open plan kitchen/dining area steps out onto a patio through bi-fold doors, while an airy living room is separated from a games room by a central island fireplace.
Whitehornes says viewing is essential to “fully appreciate this fantastic property.”
