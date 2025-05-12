Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents says this is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to buy a “stunning” mansion in Millhouses Lane in the highly sought-after S11 postcode.

Featuring over 3,000 square feet of space, this luxury home makes use of every nook and offers its new owners an extensive list of modern comforts - including its own sauna, gym, basement/workshop, games room, patio, and five double bedrooms.

A large open plan kitchen/dining area steps out onto a patio through bi-fold doors, while an airy living room is separated from a games room by a central island fireplace.

Whitehornes says viewing is essential to “fully appreciate this fantastic property.”

See our gallery below for more information, and visit its page on Zoopla for more infomation.

1 . £1.2m five-bed detached home, Millhouses Lane, S11, Sheffield Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents presents this "once in a lifetime opportunity" to by a five-bedroom detached mansion in Millhouses Lane, in Sheffield's S11 district. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the house The open plan kitchen and dining room is the heart of the house. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Living room A central fireplace separates the kitchen and dining area from the spacious, luxury living room. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Minimal The entire house is sleek and minimal in design, and ready for a new owner to make their own. | Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents Photo Sales