A three bedroom family home with one of Sheffield’s most popular parks on its doorstep is being sold for £290,000.

This S8 home has Meersbrook Park just a couple of streets away. It is found on Chesterfield Road and its position offers “spectacular views”, Purplebricks have said.

The three bedrooms are joined by a single bathroom and two reception rooms. Purplebricks say the house is filled with “good sized rooms”, many with large windows bringing in a lot of light.

The ground floor consists of the hallway, kitchen, dining room and living room.

Upstairs, you will find two of the bedrooms and the bathroom, before ascending again to the second floor to where the final bedroom is located.

The estate agents have described the area as having “excellent transport links to Sheffield city centre” as well as “great school catchments”.

'Good sized rooms'

Lounge A front facing bay window brings in floods of natural light.

Fireplace It is a spacious lounge with "decorative case open fire" in the centre.

Kitchen The kitchen has an "extensive range of contemporary wall and base units".