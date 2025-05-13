Sheffield houses: Chance to pick up expansive three-bed semi-detached property in need of TLC for £180,000

There aren’t many chances to pick up a three-bedroom home for just £180,000 - are you ready for your next project?

Butlers Estate Agents presents this three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Mansfield Road, Intake, in Sheffield’s S12 area. It has enormous space and potential - it just needs someone to give it some care and attention.

Butlers writes of the property: “Although in need of some cosmetic refreshments, this property is a canvas waiting to be transformed into a welcoming and delightful living space.”

A short tour around this home shows the enormous space and features the new owner has to work with. A spacious kitchen/diner leads into a lounge with beautiful bay windows, while upstairs are three bedrooms, a three-piece bathroom, a study , and even a dressing room.

In addition is a extensive, decked rear garden that will make a wonderful space to sit in the sun after a hard day’s renovations.

This home offers solid foundation that discerning buyer will see offers ample potential for it to become a stunning family home.

See our gallery of the property below for more information, and visit its page on Zoopla if you think you can make this home what it deserves to be.

