A three bedroom home said to be the “epitome of high-end luxury living” has stormed onto the Sheffield property market.

The house is on Totley Brook Road and is being marketed by Whitehornes Estate Agents, who say the property is “the epitome of high-end luxury living”. Being in Dore and S17, any fans of the outdoors would be pleased to know they’re right on the doorstep of the Peak District.

The entrance hall is quite large, with stairs to the right and a bedroom to the left. At the back of the hall, you will enter into the open plan dining/kitchen/lounge, which receives a flooding of natural light thanks to large patio doors to the rear.

Upstairs are the largest two bedrooms, which appear to be identical in size and space and share access to the en-suite bathroom. There is a smaller shower room on the ground floor next to bedroom three, whilst the upstairs bathroom has a toilet, sink, shower and bath.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Whitehornes website.

1 . Totley Brook Road The house is near to the Peak District and has a £775,000 guide price

2 . Kitchen The open plan space links the dining room, kitchen and lounge in one seamless area.

3 . Lounge The lounge area is incredibly spacious.

4 . Entrance hall The front door has large windows on all sides allowing lots of light into this entrance hall