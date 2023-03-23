Sheffield Houses: Look inside this 'sensational' £775,000 detached home for sale in popular city village
A three bedroom home said to be the “epitome of high-end luxury living” has stormed onto the Sheffield property market.
The house is on Totley Brook Road and is being marketed by Whitehornes Estate Agents, who say the property is “the epitome of high-end luxury living”. Being in Dore and S17, any fans of the outdoors would be pleased to know they’re right on the doorstep of the Peak District.
The entrance hall is quite large, with stairs to the right and a bedroom to the left. At the back of the hall, you will enter into the open plan dining/kitchen/lounge, which receives a flooding of natural light thanks to large patio doors to the rear.
Upstairs are the largest two bedrooms, which appear to be identical in size and space and share access to the en-suite bathroom. There is a smaller shower room on the ground floor next to bedroom three, whilst the upstairs bathroom has a toilet, sink, shower and bath.