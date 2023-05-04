A modern, three bedroom home has hit the Sheffield housing market for £375,000.

The house, on Prospect Road, Bradway, has three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a spacious ground floor with an open plan kitchen/diner and reception room. On the property site Zoopla, the house is shown to have a guide price of £375,000-£400,000.

On the ground floor, the entrance hall leads onto the spacious kitchen/diner, before flowing round onto the living room. Doors in both the kitchen and hall also provide access to the large garage.

On the first floor, you will find the three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The third bedroom is smaller than the other two and could double up as a study if required. The bathroom comes with a toilet, sink and corner bath, with an overhead shower.

The large garden is described as “attractive” by the estate agents, Haus. It is partially lawned, with a raised patio creating a “seamless” link with the indoors, and offering the “perfect area for entertaining or relaxing”.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Dining area The dining area has a patterned laminate floor and large windows to the rear to allow in plenty of light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living room The improvements made to this home by the recent owners have included installing the Bio Ethanol fireplace feature in the living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen comes with a number of intergrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Open plan The kitchen, dining area and living room are all found in one seamless space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2