News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
4 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
6 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
7 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
8 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
9 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Sheffield Houses: Look inside this 'charming', historic stone lodge dating back to 1800s close to Broomhill and Ranmoor

A historic and “charming” stone lodge has hit the Sheffield market in the popular S10 postcode area.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Thornbury Lodge has two bedrooms, two bathrooms a kitchen and living room. It is found at the foot of the road leading up to the Thornbury Hospital, a private hospital owned by BMI Healthcare.

The lodge’s ground floor comprises of one bedroom, a bathroom, kitchen and living room. Upstairs is the final bedroom, with an en-suite.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

Thornbury Lodge has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room.

1. Fulwood Road

Thornbury Lodge has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This bedroom has an en-suite shower room and is very bright thanks to the large skylight in the roof.

2. Upstairs bedroom

This bedroom has an en-suite shower room and is very bright thanks to the large skylight in the roof. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This is one of two bathrooms in the property.

3. En-suite shower room

This is one of two bathrooms in the property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is very bright and airy.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is very bright and airy. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SheffieldZoopla