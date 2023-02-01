News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Look inside S10 family home with four bedrooms and top nearby schools

This family home in the sought-after S10 postcode area comes in at £600,000.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:29pm

The home is found on Canterbury Crescent and has a number of good schools nearby, including Nether Edge Infants and Juniors schools, Notre Dame High School and Hallam Primary School. It’s also a short walk from a number of popular green spaces like Spider Park and Endcliffe Park.

It’s a four-bed property with two bathrooms and two reception rooms. The agents have said the house is “oozing charm” and is a “beautiful, traditional” semi-detached home. The ground floor features a dining room, living room and breakfast kitchen, as well as access to a large garage.

The four bedrooms are upstairs, with the first bedroom (or the master bedroom) located at the front of the property, with a large bay window and en-suite bathroom. There are two other bedrooms and another marked on the floor plan as a “bedroom/study”, which is also at the front of the property.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1. Canterbury Crescent

This property is listed for £600,000.

2. Living room

The living room is at the back of the property.

3. Dining room

This is the room marked as the dining room on the floor plan, but it clearly isn't being used as one currently.

4. Breakfast Kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has space to cook and eat.

