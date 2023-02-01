Sheffield Houses: Look inside S10 family home with four bedrooms and top nearby schools
This family home in the sought-after S10 postcode area comes in at £600,000.
The home is found on Canterbury Crescent and has a number of good schools nearby, including Nether Edge Infants and Juniors schools, Notre Dame High School and Hallam Primary School. It’s also a short walk from a number of popular green spaces like Spider Park and Endcliffe Park.
It’s a four-bed property with two bathrooms and two reception rooms. The agents have said the house is “oozing charm” and is a “beautiful, traditional” semi-detached home. The ground floor features a dining room, living room and breakfast kitchen, as well as access to a large garage.
The four bedrooms are upstairs, with the first bedroom (or the master bedroom) located at the front of the property, with a large bay window and en-suite bathroom. There are two other bedrooms and another marked on the floor plan as a “bedroom/study”, which is also at the front of the property.