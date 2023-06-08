News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four Blades set to leave the Lane as Sharp, O’Connell decisions made
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Sheffield Houses: Look inside £650,000 modern bungalow in desirable Dore

The cosy bungalow comes with three bedrooms, a long driveway with space for four cars and modern open plan living for ease of movement.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

A £650,000 property on one of Sheffield's most "prestigious" roads has been put up for sale by local estate agents.

Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR) are offering the three bedroom bungalow to the local market, in search for a buyer keen to move onto Dore Road. Dore village is one of the most sought-after locations in the city, with houses in the area often selling for prices at the top end of Sheffield's range.

Being a bungalow, the accommodation is spread over the one floor, with a large sitting room at the front of the property one of the first rooms you enter. This room leads onto an open plan kitchen/diner and lounge, with a bathroom and master bedroom also towards the front of the property.

The open plan space connects the rest of the house, with two more bedrooms and a shower room to the rear, and a car port and office accessible through the patioed garden just outside.

This property is in the popular Dore village in Sheffield

1. Dore Road - Sheffield

This property is in the popular Dore village in Sheffield

Photo Sales
The property is very bright thanks to large windows.

2. Lounge

The property is very bright thanks to large windows.

Photo Sales
A modern finish runs through the entire property.

3. Kitchen

A modern finish runs through the entire property.

Photo Sales
The rear of the property features a flowing, open plan space.

4. Open plan

The rear of the property features a flowing, open plan space.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertyELR