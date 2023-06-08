The cosy bungalow comes with three bedrooms, a long driveway with space for four cars and modern open plan living for ease of movement.

A £650,000 property on one of Sheffield's most "prestigious" roads has been put up for sale by local estate agents.

Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR) are offering the three bedroom bungalow to the local market, in search for a buyer keen to move onto Dore Road. Dore village is one of the most sought-after locations in the city, with houses in the area often selling for prices at the top end of Sheffield's range.

Being a bungalow, the accommodation is spread over the one floor, with a large sitting room at the front of the property one of the first rooms you enter. This room leads onto an open plan kitchen/diner and lounge, with a bathroom and master bedroom also towards the front of the property.

The open plan space connects the rest of the house, with two more bedrooms and a shower room to the rear, and a car port and office accessible through the patioed garden just outside.

