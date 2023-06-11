The property has gated access providing security, privacy and off road parking.

A £475,000 home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms has hit the Sheffield property market for £475,000.

The detached home is found on Serlby Lane in S26 and looks to be ideal for those who enjoy spending time in their garden. The estate agents, Purplebricks, have described the property as "simply stunning".

The garden features an outdoor kitchen area, currently equipped with a stone pizza oven. It also has a large summer house, for when a little bit of shade is needed.

Inside, the house had a large, modern open plan space. It features the lounge, a dining area and a "high gloss" kitchen. This kitchen features an array of lighting, providing a cosy atmosphere in the evenings.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

1 . Outside This Sheffield home is on the market for £475,000 Photo Sales

2 . Pizza Oven The property has this pizza oven setup in the rear garden Photo Sales

3 . Summer House This house seems excellent for people who like to spend time in their garden. Photo Sales

4 . Garden There are paved areas in the garden as well. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3