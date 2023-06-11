News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Sheffield Houses: Look inside a 'simply stunning' £475,000 home with outdoor pizza oven and high gloss kitchen

The property has gated access providing security, privacy and off road parking.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

A £475,000 home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms has hit the Sheffield property market for £475,000.

The detached home is found on Serlby Lane in S26 and looks to be ideal for those who enjoy spending time in their garden. The estate agents, Purplebricks, have described the property as "simply stunning".

The garden features an outdoor kitchen area, currently equipped with a stone pizza oven. It also has a large summer house, for when a little bit of shade is needed.

Inside, the house had a large, modern open plan space. It features the lounge, a dining area and a "high gloss" kitchen. This kitchen features an array of lighting, providing a cosy atmosphere in the evenings.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Purplebricks website.

This Sheffield home is on the market for £475,000

1. Outside

This Sheffield home is on the market for £475,000

Photo Sales
The property has this pizza oven setup in the rear garden

2. Pizza Oven

The property has this pizza oven setup in the rear garden

Photo Sales
This house seems excellent for people who like to spend time in their garden.

3. Summer House

This house seems excellent for people who like to spend time in their garden.

Photo Sales
There are paved areas in the garden as well.

4. Garden

There are paved areas in the garden as well.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyHome