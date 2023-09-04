This manor house in Eckington, near Sheffield, has been on the market for over a year.

A five bedroom manor house with extensive, listed gardens remains up for sale over a year after it was put on the market.

The Green, located in Southgate, Eckington, is a grade II-listed building dating back to 1700. The historic manor house also features listed gardens, due to them being designed by architect Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens.

The property is still looking for a buyer more than a year after it was listed for sale by Purplebricks. The estate agents shared the listing to Zoopla, where it has been for 404 days at the time of writing.

It comes with a £1,630,000 price tag, which, of course, includes the historic gardens. The house and gardens were once part of the estate of Sir George Sitwell of Renishaw Hall, and when the current owners found the original garden drawings, they had them restored to their former glory.

The grounds include a unique Italian water feature, a Lawn Tennis court and a "well-stocked" orchard. A cobbled courtyard is found at the end of a gated driveway and features converted barns.

The main house contains a modern kitchen, whilst most of the interior follows a traditional style. There is also a breakfast room, lounge, dining room, bar and office.

1 . The Green This large manor house is being sold for £1,630,000. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks) Photo Sales

2 . Listed gardens The property's gardens have been listed due to the special historic interest behind them. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks) Photo Sales

3 . Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens The gardens were designed by Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens, a historic architect behind the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall. It is one of two places where Lutyens designed the gardens for a property, but not the house. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks) Photo Sales

4 . Renishaw Hall The home, and the extensive gardens, were once part of the estate belonging to Sir George Sitwell of Renishaw Hall. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks) Photo Sales