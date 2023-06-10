News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'wow factor' £875,000 contemporary home with swimming pool and court yard

The property is found in Wales, Sheffield and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a pool room - all for £875,000.

Harry Harrison
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

A five bedroom, contemporary Sheffield home has hit the local housing market for £875,000. The property is found in Wales, Sheffield and comes with a number of features, including an indoor pool.

The accommodation is spread over one level, with only a couple of steps seperating the lounge and dining room. The kitchen, dining and lounge areas are located in a similar part of the building, keeping them largely separate from the bedrooms.

The property is set in the centre of a large, green plot, which benefits from "spectacular" views over the surrounding area.

The five bedrooms are accompanied by three bathrooms, including a shower room, a Jack and Jill en-suite and a private master en-suite. The master bedroom is the largest bedroom by some margin and its en-suite offers exclusive access to the unique pool room.

The modern design of the home features lots of large windows, which allow sunlight to pour into the home, making it very bright.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

