The property is in the popular S6 area of Sheffield - not far from Middlewood and Hillsborough.

A modern and spacious end-of-terrace home in Sheffield has been offered to the local property market for £200,000.

The home, found on Fox Hill Road, has three bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom is found on the second floor, at the very top of the home, whilst the other two bedrooms are on the first floor.

The ground floor consists of a lounge - which you enter into through the front door - a dining room and a kitchen. The kitchen backs onto a long rear garden with a paved patio at the far end.

On the Zoopla listing, the estate agents said the property had been "upgraded" throughout, which is how the home came to have the modern interior.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . The view from the street This three bedroom home has been kitted out with modern decorations. Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The interior has been "upgraded" throughout. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen This kitchen is just through from the dining room. Photo Sales

4 . Lounge The lounge is found at the front of the property on the ground floor. Photo Sales

