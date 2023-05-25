News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Inside 'upgraded' £130,000 home with modern interior, garden summer house on Sheffield's steepest road

It is within walking distance of Meadowhall Shopping Centre, with “excellent” transport links and a short walk up Sheffield’s steepest road.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th May 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:41 BST

A modern, two bedroom, semi-detached home has hit the Sheffield housing market for £130,000. It is found up the famous Jenkin Road in Wincobank, meaning it is just a short walk away from the green space of Wincobank Common and, in the other direction, the mega-mall of Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

It is said to have been completely “upgraded” by the current owner, who has brought contemporary designs to the house in the kitchen, bathroom and re-vamped garden. A spacious summer house sits at the end of the rear garden, which is “ideal for a family with young children”.

The ground floor is features a cosy entrance hall, with stairs, as well as a spacious lounge and modern kitchen. The two bedrooms and the bathroom are found on the first floor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This £130,000 property is found on Jenkin Road in Wincobank.

1. Jenkin Road

This £130,000 property is found on Jenkin Road in Wincobank.

The current owners have spent significant time "upgrading" this two bedroom home.

2. Modern kitchen

The current owners have spent significant time "upgrading" this two bedroom home.

One unique feature of this exciting home is the large summer house in the garden.

3. Summer House

One unique feature of this exciting home is the large summer house in the garden.

The entire property was modernised as part of the upgrade.

4. Lounge

The entire property was modernised as part of the upgrade.

