Sheffield houses: Inside 'upgraded' £130,000 home with modern interior, garden summer house on Sheffield's steepest road
A modern, two bedroom, semi-detached home has hit the Sheffield housing market for £130,000. It is found up the famous Jenkin Road in Wincobank, meaning it is just a short walk away from the green space of Wincobank Common and, in the other direction, the mega-mall of Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
It is said to have been completely “upgraded” by the current owner, who has brought contemporary designs to the house in the kitchen, bathroom and re-vamped garden. A spacious summer house sits at the end of the rear garden, which is “ideal for a family with young children”.
The ground floor is features a cosy entrance hall, with stairs, as well as a spacious lounge and modern kitchen. The two bedrooms and the bathroom are found on the first floor.