The house is located close to Silverdale School and has a unique 'town square' courtyard.

A unique Sheffield home known as 'Honey Bee House' has been put up for sale for just shy of £1million. The property, which is being sold through Blenheim Park Estates, has a guide price of £995,000 and comes with an array of unique features.

There are four bedrooms across the property, three in the main residence and one in an outbuilding. It also has six bathrooms, due to the fact the master bedroom has two en-suites - one for a bath, sink and toilet, and another for a shower, sink and toilet.

The main residence is one of six buildings on the property and features a spacious ground floor, with a large open plan kitchen/dining/lounge room. Two of the bedrooms are upstairs, while the third is on the ground floor.

The numerous outbuildings on the site create a small courtyard, which looks like a private town square for this development of buildings.

One of the outbuildings contains a gym, toilet and shower room, whilst another serves the role of a tool shed. A Swedish sauna is also on site, within another outbuilding.

The fourth bedroom is on the first floor of the largest outbuilding. This bedroom also has an en-suite. The ground floor of this outbuilding features a storage room, wood store and garden store.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Blenheim Park Estates website.

