Sheffield Houses: Inside unique £785,000 with 'incredible, far-reaching views' in village near Sheffield

A unique home in the sought-after village of Apperknowle, near Sheffield, has hit the local property market for £785,000.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th May 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:17 BST

The home is said to have “incredible, far-reaching views” across Dronfield and beyond, with “light and airy” accommodation across two levels. It comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

According to the floorplan, the house only has a ground floor and lower ground floor, with only the lounge on the lower level. The ground floor features almost everything else, with the three “well-proportioned” bedrooms spread down a lengthy hallway, with the spacious kitchen/diner at one end.

The property comes with two detached structures – a double garage and external store room – as well as “extensive” landscaped gardens covering a 0.5 acre plot of land. Redbrik, who the house is listed with, have said buyers should be aware of planning permission for a “substantial extension”, which has already been granted.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

Apperknowle is said to be a sought-after village for people looking to move to the area.

1. Back Lane, Apperknowle

Apperknowle is said to be a sought-after village for people looking to move to the area. Photo: Redbrik

The property benefits from "incredible, far-reaching views".

2. Surrounded by countryside

The property benefits from "incredible, far-reaching views". Photo: Redbrik

The house sits on a half-an-acre plot of land.

3. Plenty of outdoor space

The house sits on a half-an-acre plot of land. Photo: Redbrik

The kitchen/diner is found at the top of the stairs leading to the lower ground floor.

4. Kitchen/diner

The kitchen/diner is found at the top of the stairs leading to the lower ground floor. Photo: Redbrik

