Sheffield Houses: Inside unique £785,000 with 'incredible, far-reaching views' in village near Sheffield
The home is said to have “incredible, far-reaching views” across Dronfield and beyond, with “light and airy” accommodation across two levels. It comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
According to the floorplan, the house only has a ground floor and lower ground floor, with only the lounge on the lower level. The ground floor features almost everything else, with the three “well-proportioned” bedrooms spread down a lengthy hallway, with the spacious kitchen/diner at one end.
The property comes with two detached structures – a double garage and external store room – as well as “extensive” landscaped gardens covering a 0.5 acre plot of land. Redbrik, who the house is listed with, have said buyers should be aware of planning permission for a “substantial extension”, which has already been granted.