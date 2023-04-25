News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'unique' £350,000 mews cottage converted from stable block in heart of Millhouses

A “unique” mews cottage in Millhouses, Sheffield has hit the housing market for £350,000 with Redbrik Estate Agents.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:54 BST

Redbrik have said the building dates back to around 1895 and has been “sympathetically refurbished and superbly maintained” and converted from a stable block to this cottage property.

The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom/en-suite, plenty of storage and a spacious kitchen and lounge. The ground floor features an entrance hall, which leads into the “generous” kitchen/diner and staircase.

Everything else in the property, including a lounge with juliet balcony, is on the first floor. The principal bedroom comes with an en-suite, which is also the family bathroom as it is accessible from the living space. A second bedroom, which is a single, is also found on this floor near the stairs.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

This mews cottage has been converted from a former stable block.

1. Converted stable block

This mews cottage has been converted from a former stable block. Photo: Redbrik

The kitchen/diner is the only room on the ground floor

2. Kitchen Diner

The kitchen/diner is the only room on the ground floor Photo: Redbrik

Large double doors allow the house to be opened up, allowing lots of fresh air in.

3. Kitchen/diner

Large double doors allow the house to be opened up, allowing lots of fresh air in. Photo: Redbrik

The kitchen/diner is enter via this short staircase from the entrance hall.

4. Entrance

The kitchen/diner is enter via this short staircase from the entrance hall. Photo: Redbrik

