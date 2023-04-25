Redbrik have said the building dates back to around 1895 and has been “sympathetically refurbished and superbly maintained” and converted from a stable block to this cottage property.

The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom/en-suite, plenty of storage and a spacious kitchen and lounge. The ground floor features an entrance hall, which leads into the “generous” kitchen/diner and staircase.

Everything else in the property, including a lounge with juliet balcony, is on the first floor. The principal bedroom comes with an en-suite, which is also the family bathroom as it is accessible from the living space. A second bedroom, which is a single, is also found on this floor near the stairs.