Found on Manvers Road, this house is described as a “larger than average” end terrace on the Zoopla listing.

It is found in Beighton and is a short distance from excellent locations like Rother Valley Country Park, Crystal Peaks and more.

On the ground floor, the house consists of a dining room, living room and kitchen. It is finished in a contemporary style and the large windows bring in a lot of light.

The stairs are found in the living room. They lead up to the first floor where you will find the two bedrooms and the bathroom.