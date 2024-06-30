Found on Manvers Road, this house is described as a “larger than average” end terrace on the Zoopla listing.
It is found in Beighton and is a short distance from excellent locations like Rother Valley Country Park, Crystal Peaks and more.
On the ground floor, the house consists of a dining room, living room and kitchen. It is finished in a contemporary style and the large windows bring in a lot of light.
The stairs are found in the living room. They lead up to the first floor where you will find the two bedrooms and the bathroom.
The property has off-street parking to the rear of the house, as well as a “generously sized” garden.
