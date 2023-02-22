A £1,400,000 family home in the high-end area of Ranmoor, Sheffield has hit the market with Redbrik Estate Agents.

The home is found on Storth Hollow Croft and comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. The property has been described as “truly outstanding” by the estate agents and is closed to a number of green spaces, shops and other useful amenities.

Upon entry to the house, you step into a large entrance hall, with stairs and a w.c to your right and a study/snug to the left. Ahead of you is the enormous open plan kitchen/diner/living room, which also leads to the utility room and garage.

Up on the first floor you will find the four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites and access to a private rear balcony. Each bedroom has built in storage or a walk-in wardrobe, which is found in the master suite. There is also a family bathroom at the top of the stairs.

The house has stunning woodland and scenery to the rear of the property, with a stream and bridge found towards the bottom of the garden.

If you like the look of this property and would like to see more, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

1 . Private rear garden The garden backs onto some woodland. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Patio spaces There is plenty of space to host and socialise in the garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Rear balcony The balcony off of the master and third bedroom offers lovely views over the surrounding area. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Master suite The master bedroom has a dressing area and en-suite. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales