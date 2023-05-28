The unique property is clad in reclaimed Oak and is said to be “ideal” for a first time buyer.

The two bedroom apartment is located on Winchester Road, approximately four miles from Sheffield City Centre. With it’s elevated position, the views from the apartment, and accompanying outdoor spaces, spread far across the popular Fulwood suburb.

Bi-folding doors open up both the lounge and the kitchen to the outdoors, as well as allowing in lots of natural light. The apartment is entered through a central door, providing access to the hall.

The two bedrooms are located towards the back of the flat, both benefitting from large windows. A unique shower room with a toilet and sink is found across the hall from the larger bedroom one.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

Covered in Oak wood This unique apartment is said to be "ideal" for a first time buyer.

Bright interior The large, bi-folding doors at the front of the apartment allow lots of light in.

Kitchen The kitchen has lots of storage and a unique, contemporary look.

Lounge The lounge is at the front of the property, on the other side of the hall to the kitchen.

