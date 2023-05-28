Sheffield houses: Inside the 'stunning' £190,000 top floor Sheffield with panoramic views over Fulwood
The two bedroom apartment is located on Winchester Road, approximately four miles from Sheffield City Centre. With it’s elevated position, the views from the apartment, and accompanying outdoor spaces, spread far across the popular Fulwood suburb.
Bi-folding doors open up both the lounge and the kitchen to the outdoors, as well as allowing in lots of natural light. The apartment is entered through a central door, providing access to the hall.
The two bedrooms are located towards the back of the flat, both benefitting from large windows. A unique shower room with a toilet and sink is found across the hall from the larger bedroom one.