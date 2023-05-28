News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Inside the 'stunning' £190,000 top floor Sheffield with panoramic views over Fulwood

The unique property is clad in reclaimed Oak and is said to be “ideal” for a first time buyer.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The two bedroom apartment is located on Winchester Road, approximately four miles from Sheffield City Centre. With it’s elevated position, the views from the apartment, and accompanying outdoor spaces, spread far across the popular Fulwood suburb.

Bi-folding doors open up both the lounge and the kitchen to the outdoors, as well as allowing in lots of natural light. The apartment is entered through a central door, providing access to the hall.

The two bedrooms are located towards the back of the flat, both benefitting from large windows. A unique shower room with a toilet and sink is found across the hall from the larger bedroom one.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This unique apartment is said to be "ideal" for a first time buyer.

1. Covered in Oak wood

This unique apartment is said to be "ideal" for a first time buyer. Photo: Zoopla

The large, bi-folding doors at the front of the apartment allow lots of light in.

2. Bright interior

The large, bi-folding doors at the front of the apartment allow lots of light in. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen has lots of storage and a unique, contemporary look.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has lots of storage and a unique, contemporary look. Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is at the front of the property, on the other side of the hall to the kitchen.

4. Lounge

The lounge is at the front of the property, on the other side of the hall to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

